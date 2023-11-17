A man accused of kidnapping Holly Willoughby has been denied bail.

A man accused of planning to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been refused bail. Gavin Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denies charges relating to an alleged plot between October 2 and 5 involving the former presenter of This Morning.

The charges levelled against Plumb, a shopping centre security guard, accused him of planning to put together a "kidnap and restraint kit". He is also accused of encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to commit the kidnap.