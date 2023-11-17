Holly Willoughby: Gavin Plumb accused of kidnap plot of former ITV This Morning host denied bail
Gavin Pumb, a 36-year-old man accused of a plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, has been denied bail
A man accused of planning to kidnap and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been refused bail. Gavin Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denies charges relating to an alleged plot between October 2 and 5 involving the former presenter of This Morning.
The charges levelled against Plumb, a shopping centre security guard, accused him of planning to put together a "kidnap and restraint kit". He is also accused of encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to commit the kidnap.
Plumb was not present when his application for bail was denied at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday (November 17). The 36-year-old was returned to custody ahead of trial in June.