The actor was charged on 19 July with seven felony sexual assault charges and the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to an LAPD news release, Gabriel Olds was taken into custody on 7 August 20204. The LAPD news release read: “On January 19, 2023, a 41- year old woman reported that Gabriel Olds, a 52-year old Los Angeles resident, raped her at her home in Los Angeles. Two additional adult victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing consesual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault.”

The LAPD news release also said: “Olds, a New York native and graduate of Yale University, works as an actor and screenwriter with credits dating back to the early 1990s. His victims reported that he used his status as an Ivy League alumnus with success in the film industry to meet women to arrange dates.”

According to IMDb, actor Gabriel Olds’ TV credits include appearing in such shows as Boardwalk Empire, Criminal Minds, and The Mentalist. He played a young Pat Robertson in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which won two Oscars.

NBC Los Angeles reported that “We heard the same story again and again,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section supervisor. “Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, the rape and sexual abuse support line is run by Rape Crisis England and Wales – you can call the helpline on 0808 500 2222 or use the online chat (both are free and are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year).