Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rough sleeper has been seriously injured after being set on fire by an unidentified man as he slept in an underpass. The homeless man, aged in his 30s, suffered potentially life-changing injuries to his hands and face after his bedding was set alight and piled on top of him in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the "shocking" attack happened just after 9.20am last Tuesday on November 7, near Hockley Hill and Boulton Middleway. The force has now released a grainy image of an e-scooter rider they are trying to trace while the victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: "We want to talk to anyone in the area at the time, especially a man who was riding on an electric scooter. We know this image isn't very clear, and we are working to find further CCTV opportunities, but we hope that this image may prompt someone to come forward with information. The man is described as white, 5ft 5in, and wearing a white vest, white hoody, black gloves, grey jogging bottoms, black shoes and wearing chains."