McDonald's toilet fire: Police called to restaurant in Bradford after woman found 'on fire' in toilet

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago
Police were called to the McDonald's on Ingleby Road in Bradford on Monday afternoon | Google
A woman is in hospital after being found on fire in a McDonald’s fast food restaurant

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found “on fire in the toilet area” at a McDonald’s restaurant. Police were called to the McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road, Bradford, after a woman was found with significant injuries. 

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A call was received at 3.15pm relating to a concern for safety for a woman at an undisclosed location.

“Following further enquiries, officers attended at the restaurant where a woman was found on fire in the toilet area. The fire was extinguished, and the woman taken to hospital by ambulance. Enquiries are ongoing but at this time there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in this incident.”

