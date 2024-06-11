Police were called to the McDonald's on Ingleby Road in Bradford on Monday afternoon | Google

A woman is in hospital after being found on fire in a McDonald’s fast food restaurant

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found “on fire in the toilet area” at a McDonald’s restaurant. Police were called to the McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road, Bradford, after a woman was found with significant injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A call was received at 3.15pm relating to a concern for safety for a woman at an undisclosed location.

