Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian has died three days after a collision involving a cyclist outside the Scottish Parliament. The incident happened on Horse Wynd in Edinburgh at around 10.40am on Tuesday (September 26).

The 66-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident. She died there on Friday (September 29), police said. The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.

Advertisement

Advertisement