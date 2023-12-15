A suspect whose smouldering mugshot sparked a media frenzy is still wanted by police a year later.

Robert Rimmer is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs related offences in East Yorkshire.

The 38-year-old is originally from Ashton-Under-Lyne but he has links to Blackpool, Hull, Cheshire and Liverpool He is also thought to have links to the Middle East.

The first appeal last December was swamped with hundreds of comments from amorous admirers hoping to catch him before police officers did.

Uploading a smouldering mugshot of the bearded, tattooed and muscle-bound Rimmer in a tight-fitting grey Nike T-shirt for the second time in October in a renewed appeal was met with a similar response, with many saying they would help the police look.