A 71-year-old is among four people arrested after Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was stabbed to death in west London.

A 71-year-old is one of four people arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in west London earlier this week. The 17-year-old, who has been officially named by the police as Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, died on Thursday, November 16 after police were called to reports of a fight in Hounslow the night before and found the teen with stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe said: “We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family struggle to come to terms with their loss. Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue.

"I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward.”

The four suspects were arrested at the scene of them crime. Two were initially taken to hospital due to injuries they sustained prior to police arrival and have since been discharged.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing. This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible.

