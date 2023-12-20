A man has been left with serious injuries after being shot in Huddersfield

A man was seriously injured after being shot in Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

A man has been seriously injured after being shot. Officers were called to Queen Elizabeth Gardens near Greenhead Park in Huddersfield shortly after 7.10pm on Tuesday (December 19) after the man was shot in the back.

The man suffered serious injuries although they are not believed to be life threatening. Police have cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident continue.

