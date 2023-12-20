Huddersfield shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after man shot near Greenhead Park in 'targeted attack'
A man has been left with serious injuries after being shot in Huddersfield
A man has been seriously injured after being shot. Officers were called to Queen Elizabeth Gardens near Greenhead Park in Huddersfield shortly after 7.10pm on Tuesday (December 19) after the man was shot in the back.
The man suffered serious injuries although they are not believed to be life threatening. Police have cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident continue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
DCI Matthew Holdsworth said: "We believe this to be a targeted attack but understand that, naturally, people will have concerns locally. That's why we have increased patrols in the area to provide support and reassurance. I would urge anyone with information about this incident to contact us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.