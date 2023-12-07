The pair escaped with cash and ran off. It happened at the B&M store on the City South Retail Park in Hunslet, Leeds, on Wednesday at about 8pm. Police say that no-one was injured but staff were left distressed. The men wore dark clothing and face coverings.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

Detective Inspector Al Cheyne of Leeds CID said: “We are investigating this robbery which would clearly have been a frightening and upsetting experience for staff members inside, and are appealing for witnesses. We know that two were involved in this offence having left the scene on foot and would also like to speak to anyone who saw the males leaving the retail park. Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230674881.