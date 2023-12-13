Huntingdon Street: Pedestrian died after being hit by car during police chase in Nottingham, driver arrested
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Nottingham city centre during a police chase
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car during a police pursuit in the early hours of Wedneday morning (December 13). The incident took place on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre shortly after 3am when the car was being followed by the police.
Nottinghamshire Police said: "The vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with the male pedestrian. He was treated by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene."
Nottinghamshire Poice said a man has been arrested following the collision and road closures are currently in place in both directions, with diversions in place. The force added: "Road closures in the area are expected to remain in place for some time while inquiries continue into the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."
It also said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident. Police have also called for witnesses with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation. It said: "If you saw what happened or have any dashcam footage which could assist police with their investigation, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 56 of 13 December 2023."
