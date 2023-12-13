A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Nottingham city centre during a police chase

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car during a police pursuit in the early hours of Wedneday morning (December 13). The incident took place on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre shortly after 3am when the car was being followed by the police.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "The vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with the male pedestrian. He was treated by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Nottinghamshire Poice said a man has been arrested following the collision and road closures are currently in place in both directions, with diversions in place. The force added: "Road closures in the area are expected to remain in place for some time while inquiries continue into the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."

