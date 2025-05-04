Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV star paedophile is refusing to pay back cash he was paid after being arrested on child sex charges.

Huw Edwards was suspended in July 2023 after the Sun newspaper made allegations about sexual impropriety. He was then arrested in November 2023, resigned on medical grounds in April 2024 and charged by police in June 2024.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children - having received them on WhatsApp - and was given a suspended prison sentence, as well as being ordered to attend sex offending treatment sessions.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves court after receiving a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years for accessing indecent images of children at Westminster Magistrates' Court last week (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Leon Neal/Getty Images

The BBC revealed in August 2024 that it had asked him to repay money he had been paid after his arrest. But it has now emerged that he still has not complied.

The corporation’s chairman Samir Shah said on Times Radio that he had been asked several times to “just give it back”.

Mr Shah said: “We’ve been asking him and asking him and asking him. We’re getting legal advice on it.

“If Huw is listening, give it back. Just give it back. You know you should do it.”

Edwards was on a salary of £475,000 a year at the time of his arrest. The £200,000 represents his pay in between November 2023 and the following April.