Huw Edwards: Former BBC newsreader still has not given back £200,000 paid to him after his arrest
Huw Edwards was suspended in July 2023 after the Sun newspaper made allegations about sexual impropriety. He was then arrested in November 2023, resigned on medical grounds in April 2024 and charged by police in June 2024.
He pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children - having received them on WhatsApp - and was given a suspended prison sentence, as well as being ordered to attend sex offending treatment sessions.
The BBC revealed in August 2024 that it had asked him to repay money he had been paid after his arrest. But it has now emerged that he still has not complied.
The corporation’s chairman Samir Shah said on Times Radio that he had been asked several times to “just give it back”.
Mr Shah said: “We’ve been asking him and asking him and asking him. We’re getting legal advice on it.
Edwards was on a salary of £475,000 a year at the time of his arrest. The £200,000 represents his pay in between November 2023 and the following April.