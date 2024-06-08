Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who expressed a desire to kill in a text message just days before murdering a woman and burning her body has been jailed for life.

Robert Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Victoria Greenwood, on Friday. Victoria’s body was discovered in a remote car park in Hertfordshire on November 14 – three days after she was reported missing to police – when emergency services were called to a report of a fire. Brown was captured on CCTV entering his flat with Victoria in the early hours of November 10. Footage later showed her attempt to escape before Brown pulled her back inside.

The same CCTV camera recorded him transporting a large furniture unit, containing Victoria’s body, to his car two days later. Further CCTV showed Brown getting a takeaway from a chicken shop just a couple of hours after he had disposed of her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After he was arrested, officers searched his property and found traces of the victim’s blood around the flat.

During the trial, the court heard how Brown had sent text messages in the week leading up to the murder referencing a number of dark subjects, including demeaning sexual acts, villains, and death. He also asked a friend, ‘Ever wanted to kill a person?’ before admitting ‘I want to kill people’.

Brown, of Hitchin Road, Luton, was sentenced to life in prison for murder, and ordered to serve a minimum term of 20 years.

On sentencing, His Honour Judge Hillen described Brown as a ‘proven liar and a manipulator’ and noted that his failure to come clean demonstrated ‘a complete lack of remorse, and a lack of empathy for [the] victim and her family and friends’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria’s son, Jack, paid tribute to his mother on behalf of the family. He said: “It is important to remember that above all she was my mother. A carer, a best friend and someone I could rely on.

"We were always there for each other; I was there for her and she was always there for me. She was proud of all my achievements, from passing my driving test to getting into university, and she would cry tears of joy. She supported me, and above all she always encouraged me.

"She was at the point of her life where she was getting better, there was hope and she had made a genuine commitment to herself.

"She was my motivation, I was studying at university to help make a difference in our lives. I wanted a degree where I would be able to support her in some capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But now, he has stripped that future from me. Because of him I will never be able to celebrate my greatest achievements with my mother.”

Victoria’s mother added to the tribute, saying: “She was a loving and caring girl who would always look after you. She protected her little sister, and she thought the world of her son Jack. Her friends really cared about her, and we all really miss her.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: “This is truly a horrific case which has sadly seen a mother, a daughter and a sister have her life taken from her.

“Brown exhibited a truly disturbing progression of behaviour, which was further exacerbated by the extreme lengths he went to cover up his crime and avoid accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No woman deserves to feel unsafe, and we are dedicated to ensuring that anyone who targets vulnerable people is served justice and held accountable for their actions.

“As a force we will continue to advocate for the safety of women and girls, by providing a safe space to report and access support.”

Victoria worked as a sex worker. Detective Sergeant Bianca Lazar, Bedfordshire Police’s sex work portfolio lead, added: “This case highlights the very real dangers faced by sex workers, who are often at heightened risk due to the environments they work in.

“As a force we aim to provide a safe place for all our communities irrespective of who the individual is, regardless of their background or profession within their private life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue perpetrators and those who exploit vulnerable situations, carrying out victim and context led investigations.

“We also have a clear focus on supporting those within the industry, and through partners and specialist teams, we are working to create a safe space and help break down barriers when it comes to reporting.