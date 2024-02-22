A man has been charged following the death of Ibrahim Yassin in Cardiff. Picture: South Wales Police

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a "devoted" father of 11 in Cardiff. Ibrahim Yassin, 64, was killed following a serious assault at his home on Belmont Walk, in the Butetown area of the city on Sunday (February 18). Police were called to his home at around 9am following reports of an assault.

In a statement, his family paid tribute to him, saying: “Mr Ibrahim Yassin was a devoted father who courageously navigated losing his wife in 2008, leaving behind their 11 children including newborn twins. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he was a cherished father, deeply adored by his children. He was not only a guiding light in their lives, offering unwavering love, guidance, and support through every triumph and trial they faced together.

“Mr Yassin was known as a generous and compassionate pillar of the community, always ready to lend a hand and spread love wherever he went. Even as we mourn his untimely departure, Ibrahim's legacy of love and selflessness will continue to illuminate the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. Though the lives of his children and grandchildren’s will be permanently changed, their paths forever altered by the profound impact of this loss.”

South Wales Police said that Mr Yassin's family are continuing to be supported by officers. Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, 38, from Butetown has been charged with Mr Yassin's murder and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.