A suspected shoplifter strangled a supermarket customer and threatened to kill an employee during a terrifying Iceland attack.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured as they investigate the assault in a branch of the frozen food store.

A man was seen putting items into his backpack by a female customer. When she challenged him, he put his hands around her neck and throttled her.

Police say a female member of staff intervened, and he then assaulted her, threatening to ‘kill her’ if she gets in his way. He then left the store with another man - and with £70 worth of stolen laundry products.

Sergeant Scott Loughran, who is investigating the incident, asked the public to identify the two men and said: “This was an appalling attack on two female members of the public who challenged a man stealing from the store.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we are determined to ensure they are caught and put before the courts. We are calling on the public to help us identify two individuals that could help us with our investigation. Do you know the men pictured? Are you the men pictured? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The incident happened on Thursday, July 31 just before 1pm at Iceland supermarket in Southchurch Drive in Clifton, just outside Nottingham.

Anyone with information can call Nottinghamshire Police 101 quoting incident number 0339 of the 31st July 2025 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.