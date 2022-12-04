A cordon remains in place at the scene

A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in London.

Police were called to Ilford Lane in Ilford at around 2am on Sunday (4 December) to reports of a fight near the junction with St Luke’s Avenue and Wingate Road. Paramedics also attended the scene.

The Met have said that a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital having suffering stab injuries. In a statement the force added: “We await an assessment of his condition.”

Ilford Road, Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

An investigation has been launched and cordons remain in place as forensic examination continues at the scene. There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 702/04dec. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.