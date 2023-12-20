A man was found dead with serious injuries at a house on Stamford Street in Derbyshire

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house. Emergency services were called after the victim, aged in his 40s, was 'seriously assaulted' at an address on Stamford Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire.

The man was found with serious injuries at 4.45pm on Tuesday (December 19) but was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, also in her 40s, was arrested in Ilkeston on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Derbyshire Police said they believed the attack was an "isolated, domestic incident" but has urged anyone with information to get in touch. A force spokesperson added: "His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time. Officers remain at the scene of the incident and, while we are in the early stages of this murder investigation, this appears to be an isolated, domestic incident that has occurred within a premises in Stamford Street."