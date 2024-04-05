Ramsden left voicemails and sent messages, making threats. (pics by WYP / National World)

Terrence Ramsden left voicemails and sent messages to the woman and told a man, whom he wrongly accused of being in a relationship with her, that he was going to “chop him up”. Ramsden appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted two counts of harassment with fear of violence. He joined his sentencing hearing via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held in remand. The court heard that Ramsden, of Holtdale Close, Adel, had been in a relationship with the woman which ended in 2014 but remained in contact because of their daughter.

That turned sour and between January 21 and February 3 this year when he left her 20 voicemail messages. She blocked his number but he would then use other people's phones to call her. He told her he would "knock her out", said "I hope you f****** die" and "I'm literally going to annihilate you".

He also sent text messages to the male, whom he had known since he was a child, saying he "deserved to get chopped up" with a jigsaw tool. After hearing that the man planned to go to the police, Ramsden sent him a message that read: "If I get charged today you better watch yourself."

Ramsden later handed himself in at Elland Road police station and was arrested, but became difficult with the officers and had to be restrained. The 39-year-old was initially charged with intimidating a witness, but no evidence was offered. Mitigating on his behalf, Anthony Sugare said there had been no physical violence involved despite the messages and voicemails and that he had entered guilty pleas for the harassment. He conceded prison was inevitable and added: "It's clearly a question of how long rather than if it is a custodial sentence."