Robert Stone, 73, died after being struck by a Hyundai i30 driven by Daryl Moses on Scott Hall Road in 2021. Witnesses later described Moses as "flying" - being well over the speed limit. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for three years and nine months this morning after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

In an emotional statement read out to the court by Mr Stone's granddaughter, Danyelle Stone, she said: "It was a day that will haunt me and my family for the rest of our lives. I still have flashbacks. He was the most incredible, kind-hearted man I could have ever met.

"Every morning I wake up and my heart hurts that I won't see hear or see him again. I'm sad all the time and I miss him so much. The world was a better place with him. His passing has left a huge hole in our lives."

The court heard that if Daryl Moses had been travelling within the limit, he would not have collided with Mr Stone. Prosecutor Jo Shepherd said that Moses' Hyundai i30 had been heading along Scott Hall Road shortly after 6.30pm on April 14, 2021. Mr Stone, who was from Chapel Allerton, had been walking along the path but opted to cross the dual carriageway between the road's junction with Mexborough Street and Buslingthorpe Lane.

He was struck by the vehicle and thrown into the air before hitting a road sign, coming to rest on the grass verge. He died at the scene from his injuries despite the efforts of paramedics. Moses travelled further on, but quickly returned to the scene with witnesses saying he appeared in shock.

The road was closed and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage was able to determine that he was speeding, and just before the moment of impact, was travelling at 71mph in the 40mph limit. In the minutes before the crash, he was clocked at speeding at 63mph in a 30mph limit.

Miss Shepherd said: "Had he been travelling at the speed limit, it would not have occurred. The speed of the Hyundai is a significant factor in the collision."

Moses, of Abbeydale Mount, Kirkstall, was interviewed the day after the crash and felt he had been "just over the speed limit." He has no previous convictions. Mitigating on his behalf, Anna Price said he has shown "little regard" for himself and is "consumed by guilt and remorse".

References written on his behalf suggest the 35-year-old is a "hard-working" and a "kind-hearted" person. Miss Price added: "He accepts he made a terrible mistake and knows the pain he has caused."

Jailing him, Judge Robin Mairs said: "Had you been driving at the legal speed he [Mr Stone] would have made it to the other side of the road. He did not and he died at the scene. His passing has left a void in his family that can never be repaired. Driving as grossly excessive speed destroys lives. You have brought pain and suffering. The collision was caused by your grossly excessive speed. You were flying."