Inquest opens into death of baby boy whose skeletal remains were found in suitcase hidden in attic
An inquest has opened into the death of a baby boy, whose skeletal remains were found hidden in a suitcase in the attic of a house in Stockport, Greater Manchester. The unidentified infant was discovered in a property on Berwick Avenue on March 6, 2022, but police were unable to ascertain the precise time of death.
The Independent reportedthat an investigation, which included DNA analysis of the remains, identified the skeleton as a male infant and revealed his death could have happened as long as 1959.
Senior coroner Alison Mutch said the current inhabitants of the property had been clearing the address when they found the suitcase containing the remains. A home pathologist was unable to determine the boy’s cause of death.
Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly after 11.30am on 6 March 2022, we were called to a report of remains found at an address on Berwick Avenue in Stockport. The remains are believed to be historical and there is no evidence to suggest that they find links to any other ongoing investigation.”
The inquest was adjourned until a further hearing on September 26 as police investigation remains ongoing.