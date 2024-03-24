It was a crime that not only shocked the United States but also permeated into popular culture, for better and for worse. The mansion that once belonged to the family of Lyle and Erik Menendez was sold earlier this week for an estimated $17 million - rather cheap, but consider also this is the home where two murders took place.

First listed in December, the home features seven bedrooms, along with a pool, tennis court, and a guest house, and was previously purchased in 2001 for $3.7 million. Despite selling below market value, as reported by Realtor.com, it still represented a significant return on investment, overshadowed by its notorious past.

The Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik, were convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in this very Beverly Hills home in 1989. The killings occurred in the family's den, where both parents were shot multiple times. The brothers initially claimed they found their parents dead upon returning home, but later, evidence and their confessions revealed their involvement in the crime.

It became as much of a talking point and sadly a punchline for late-night talk shows in the United States for years to come, including the trial being parodied in the 1996 Jim Carrey movie “The Cable Guy.” In that film, director Ben Stiller portrayed a pair of twins, with one being accused of murdering the other, and the alibis used similar to that of Erik and Lyle.

So what’s it like inside the mansion? Take a look through our gallery into the murder mansion of the Menendez family

