The mansion were Lyle and Erik Menendez killed their parents has sold earlier this week for $17 million (Credit: Getty/The MLS)

Inside the Menendez Mansion; the former home of Lyle and Erik and the location of their parent’s killings

28 years to the day the brothers murdered their parents, the Beverly Hills home of Erik and Lyle Menendez has sold for $17 million - take a tour inside.

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
6 minutes ago

It was a crime that not only shocked the United States but also permeated into popular culture, for better and for worse. The mansion that once belonged to the family of Lyle and Erik Menendez was sold earlier this week for an estimated $17 million - rather cheap, but consider also this is the home where two murders took place.

First listed in December, the home features seven bedrooms, along with a pool, tennis court, and a guest house, and was previously purchased in 2001 for $3.7 million. Despite selling below market value, as reported by Realtor.com, it still represented a significant return on investment, overshadowed by its notorious past.

The Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik, were convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in this very Beverly Hills home in 1989. The killings occurred in the family's den, where both parents were shot multiple times. The brothers initially claimed they found their parents dead upon returning home, but later, evidence and their confessions revealed their involvement in the crime. 

It became as much of a talking point and sadly a punchline for late-night talk shows in the United States for years to come, including the trial being parodied in the 1996 Jim Carrey movie “The Cable Guy.” In that film, director Ben Stiller portrayed a pair of twins, with one being accused of murdering the other, and the alibis used similar to that of Erik and Lyle.

So what’s it like inside the mansion? Take a look through our gallery into the murder mansion of the Menendez family

The entrance to the mansion on 722 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, is very much what you would see on television shows such as "90210" or "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (Credit: The MLS)

1. Front Yard and Entrance

The entrance to the mansion on 722 North Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, is very much what you would see on television shows such as "90210" or "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" (Credit: The MLS)

The entrance way into the grandeur Beverly Hills Mansion, once owned by the Menendez Family (Credit: The MLS)

2. Reception Area

The entrance way into the grandeur Beverly Hills Mansion, once owned by the Menendez Family (Credit: The MLS)

The lounge/living area, with french doors leading to the spectacular backyard of the property (Credit: The MLS)

3. Lounge Area

The lounge/living area, with french doors leading to the spectacular backyard of the property (Credit: The MLS)

The bar area may not have many spirits available, but the wine racks on the right hand side more than make up for it (Credit: The MLS)

4. Bar Area

The bar area may not have many spirits available, but the wine racks on the right hand side more than make up for it (Credit: The MLS)

