An internet star has been arrested for placing objects on railway tracks and endangering the lives of passengers.

Popular Youtuber Gulshan Sheikh, who calls himself ‘Gulzar Indian Hacker‘ on YouTube, is known for posting videos showing trains hitting an array of different objects - something which he calls an “experiment”.

Sheikh has over 237,000 subscribers on the video sharing platform, but now he’s been arrested for his dangerous actions in the name of content creation. He has been known to leave objects including bicycles and bricks on train tracks, before then waiting nearby for a train to arrive and film what happens when it hits the object. He even showed himself placing a chicken on the tracks, but it’s not known if it was actually hit by a train.

However, after a complaint was made against Sheikh on X, the YouTuber was arrested at his home in Khandrauli, Uttar Pradesh, India.

An X account called ‘Trains of India‘ took to the social media platform in a bid to force local police into taking “quick action”, stating Sheikh was “putting [the] lives of [thousands] of passengers in danger.”

The official TeamYouTube account responded, stating they would pass the information on to “relevant teams”, and other commenters labeled Sheikh’s actions as “shameful” and “brainless”. Another person called him a “vile guy”.

Many also called for the Uttar Pradesh Police to intervene before Sheikh had time to remove content. However, at the time of writing, the account only shows three videos and two shorts, although a screenshot shared on X shows there were previously many videos on the page.

It is unknown whether Sheikh removed the videos himself or if YouTube removed them after his content was brought to their attention. There were only occasional disclaimers on his videos cautioning viewers against replicating his stunts. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has charged Sheikh with trespassing, damaging railway property, and public mischief.