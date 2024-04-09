Poltimore House fire: Investigation as historic manor near Exeter suffers 'extensive damage' in blaze
An investigation has been launched after a historic manor house near Exeter suffered “significant damage” in a suspected arson incident. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service deployed 10 fire engines to the abandoned Poltimore House after they received emergency calls at 1.05am on Tuesday (April 9).
Incident commander Neil Hargreaves told the BBC damage to the property was “quite extensive”. The Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into the blaze.
Mr Hargreaves said although the majority of the fire has been extinguished, firefighting crews will remain at the scene throughout the day. He also said the presence of asbestos within the building has made a “bit more challenging” to the firefighting efforts.
The fire service said: “Fire control received several 999 calls reporting a fire in a derelict property just outside of Exeter. Two Fire Engines were initially sent, however information gained from other callers, fire control mobilised a third Fire Engine. On arrival crews confirmed this derelict property was fully involved in fire and requested a further three Fire Engines (six in total), two Aerial Ladder Platforms and two Water Bowsers.
“Crews have been using multiple jets to extinguish the fire. We are still currently on scene, although we have reduced down to two Fire Engines and one Aerial Ladder Platform. Police are also in attendance assisting with the incident. Further details to follow.”
The Poltimore House Trust, established in 2000 with the aim of conserving the estate, said on its website that the property had served as both a college and a hospital before experiencing significant damage in a fire in 1987, which was deemed deliberate. The trust also said there’s been a series of theft and vandalism incidents since then.