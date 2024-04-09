Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a historic manor house near Exeter suffered “significant damage” in a suspected arson incident. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service deployed 10 fire engines to the abandoned Poltimore House after they received emergency calls at 1.05am on Tuesday (April 9).

Incident commander Neil Hargreaves told the BBC damage to the property was “quite extensive”. The Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into the blaze.

Mr Hargreaves said although the majority of the fire has been extinguished, firefighting crews will remain at the scene throughout the day. He also said the presence of asbestos within the building has made a “bit more challenging” to the firefighting efforts.

The fire service said: “Fire control received several 999 calls reporting a fire in a derelict property just outside of Exeter. Two Fire Engines were initially sent, however information gained from other callers, fire control mobilised a third Fire Engine. On arrival crews confirmed this derelict property was fully involved in fire and requested a further three Fire Engines (six in total), two Aerial Ladder Platforms and two Water Bowsers.

The fire at Poltimore House broke out just after 1am on April 9.

“Crews have been using multiple jets to extinguish the fire. We are still currently on scene, although we have reduced down to two Fire Engines and one Aerial Ladder Platform. Police are also in attendance assisting with the incident. Further details to follow.”