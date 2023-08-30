A man who was stabbed to death in Salisbury has been described as ‘amazing’ as his family pay tribute

The family of a man who was stabbed to death have released a tribute, stating that it is ‘a really hard time for our family’ whilst also thanking their community for their support during the difficult time.

20-year-old Tsvetomir Genov, was knifed in Salisbury in Wiltshire on August 22 and despite medics’ best efforts, he died at the scene. A man has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His parents wrote: “We lost our first-born amazing son TG suddenly and it is a really hard time for our family. He is a brother to two boys and also a father to a little boy.

“We still don’t want to believe he is not here anymore and he will never be back and we will never see his smile again, will not hear his voice, his little boy will have to grow up without his father….It is hard and painful, sad and heart breaking.

“He will stay forever 20 as someone took him from us in such a cruel and horrible way. A man has been charged with his murder but it won’t bring TG back. The thought that we have to live without him now is hard. No one should have to go through this….

“We would like to say thank you to every service involved for their hard work, it has meant a lot. Also, we are grateful to all the community, friends and everyone being with us in this hard time and we would like to thank them all for their support, for sympathy cards and flowers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They are still arriving, people even bring us hot food. We have no words for this. Whatever we say will not be enough! It is lovely to see so many people thinking of TG and us.