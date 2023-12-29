Burglars made off with £1 million worth of jewellery and watches after a brazen raid on a Premier League footballer's home while he was playing in a high-profile match.

Burglars targeted the home of Jack Grealish while the Manchester City footballer was playing. The raiders struck at the England midfielder’s Cheshire mansion as he was in action for the Premier League title holders at Everton on Wednesday night.

An alarm was raised and an emergency response was launched with a helicopter, police dogs and a number of officers sent to the property near Knutsford, but no suspects were detected. The newspaper said the thieves made off with £1 million worth of jewellery and watches.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 9.50pm on Wednesday, December 27, police were called to reports of a burglary. The caller reported that a number of items had been stolen.

“Officers, supported by the police dogs and NPAS (National Police Air Service), were deployed and searches were conducted in the local area, but there was no trace of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1722738.”