Lauren Johnson took part in a vicious robbery

A Scarborough woman has been sentenced for her part in viciously robbing a man in his 70s, in his own home, leading him to fear for his life.

The victim was punched around 30 times and threatened with his life before his attackers took just £23.

Lauren Johnson, 29 and another man who has already been sentenced knocked on the victim’s window and asked for a glass of water.

The victim was then set on by Johnson’s accomplice, Andrew Ratcliffe, who climbed into his home and carried out a prolonged attack, threatening to kill him with a knife while Johnson kept watch outside.

Johnson closed the window so nobody could hear the victim’s cries for help.

Ratcliffe beat the man before stealing money from his wallet and the pair made their escape.

Detectives at Scarborough CID launched an investigation into the incident, which happened last September, and both suspects were arrested.

At a late stage in the court proceedings, Johnson pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for two years by a judge at York Crown Court today.

Ratcliffe, aged 33 and also from Scarborough, has already been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail at a separate court hearing for this offence and two other burglaries, meaning the pair have been jailed for more than ten years combined.

After Johnson was sentenced, Det Con Sam Rivers of Scarborough CID said: “This has clearly been a planned and orchestrated robbery of a 72-year-old victim in his own home.

“It was a very frightening experience for the poor man who has received injuries as a result of the attack.

"He also believed the male offender had a knife with him and that he would have been killed should he not comply with the demands for money the offender was making.

“Johnson who waited outside clearly knew exactly what was happening and is guilty by joint enterprise.

"Together they planned this offence and carried it out with no remorse.

“Offenders who commit this sort of crime are a scourge on society.