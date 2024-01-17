Serial rapist, James Henderson, who attacked women over the period of 13 years, has been jailed

A serial rapist who attacked women over a 13-year period, has been jailed. James Henderson, 45, has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of raping three women and attempting to rape a fourth.

Henderson was sentenced on Friday (January 12) at the High Court in Edinburgh for offences, including assault and rape, committed against four women between 2008 and 2021 in Aberdeen and Dundee. He had previously been found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in November, 2023.

Henderson was sentenced to 14 years, followed by four years of extended sentence supervision. Judge Lady Haldane said Henderson's criminal justice social work report made for "dispiriting reading" as he accepted no responsibility for his behaviour. Lady Haldane said: "You are recorded as saying that you do not trust women, and to have a blasé attitude to violence. You appear to regard violence as acceptable and consider that no justification is required for resorting to violence."

She added Henderson's lengthy record of previous convictions dating back to 2004, including breaching a sexual offences prevention order. She said: "Various disposals have been imposed, including imprisonment, but none of these have dissuaded you from further offending."