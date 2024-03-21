Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool youth player Jamie Cassidy has been jailed for more than 13 years for taking part in a huge drugs conspiracy. The 46-year-old was “drawn in” to crime by his older brother Jonathan Cassidy, 50, who likened himself to Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, or El Chapo, one of the world’s most infamous traffickers, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The ex-footballer’s brother played a leading role in the international drugs plot, along with a third man, money launderer Nasar Ahmed, 51. All three were jailed at Manchester Crown Court for involvement in the cocaine drugs operation, dealing 356kg of the drug, worth around £26 million, with £10 million in cash changing hands in the space of three months.

One-time England youth top scorer and football hot-property Jamie Cassidy laced his boots up alongside the likes of Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen as the Liverpool side they were part of won the FA Youth Cup in 1996, beating a West Ham team including Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard. The midfielder suffered injuries early in his career, leaving Anfield after being released without making a first-team appearance.

Cassidy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert or transfer criminal property during a trial at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, February 12. The former footballer was arrested after police intercepted an encrypted phone network used by criminals.

Paul Greeney KC, defending Cassidy, said: “Jamie Cassidy was a footballer of exceptional talent and promise. He was signed by Liverpool Football Club in his hometown at the age of nine and, subsequently, along with Jamie Carragher, was rewarded with one of only 16 places at the FA’s Centre of Excellence.

“At 15, he was leading scorer for England’s under-16s team. The following season he was top scorer in the under-16s England team, with six goals, including three in the European Championships. In 1995/96 he won the FA Youth Cup alongside Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen. Then he broke into Liverpool’s first team, but two injuries then entirely wrecked his career.”

All three had been in custody since they were arrested in 2020. Jonathan Cassidy and Ahmed had admitted at an earlier hearing importation of drugs in April and March 2020. The two, along with Jamie Cassidy, also admitted conspiracy to supply drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.