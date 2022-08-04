Police described Jamie Crosbie, who stabbed Dean Allsop 17 times, as an ‘extremely violent man’

The heartbroken partner of a man stabbed to death by his neighbour has paid tribute to her “soulmate” and “best friend”

Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed 41-year-old Dean Allsop 17 times after Mr Allsop’s son revved the engine of a motorbike they had been working on in April last year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Bodycam footage shows that when Crosbie’s arrest where he is heard to tell officers: “killing people is not always a bad thing.”

And it emerged that Crosbie had previously threatened his neighbour with a knife and hammer in 2018.

Crosbie was found guilty of murdering father-of-three Mr Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich following a three-week trial, Norfolk Police said.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, (left) stabbed 41-year-old Dean Allsop (right) 17 times

The force said Crosbie was also found guilty of the wounding with intent of two women, Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who had come out to help.

He was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.

Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.18pm on 14 April last year.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said that Crosbie told officers who arrested him two minutes later on suspicion of murder: “That makes me happy, that’s a good thing, that’s the best news I ever heard.”

Crosbie is due to be sentenced at a later date.

‘My children have lost their hero’

In a statement released through police, Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell said: “I cannot put into words how this has affected our whole family.

“My children have lost their hero and I have lost my chosen person – the person I chose to spend my life with.

“My best friend, soulmate, my first love.

“Our lives will never be the same without Dean, but we will continue to keep his memory alive.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a cold-blooded attack by a man intent on causing extreme harm to others.

“Dean suffered 17 stab wounds to his body, some of which were inflicted when he was lying face-down and motionless.

“Crosbie’s savage attack didn’t stop there; he stabbed two people who had come to help Dean, one suffering an arterial bleed to her neck.

“Crosbie is an extremely violent man who has no place in society, and we welcome the jury’s verdict today.”