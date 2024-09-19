Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hollywood actor who was this month released early from prison has been rearrested and remanded in custody.

Tattooed Jason Hoganson, 53, was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10.

The following day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He appeared in court on September 12, and was due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, having admitted one count of breaching the order but denying the other count, and denying assault.

Jason Hoganson seen outside HM Prison Durham following his early release from prison on September 10. He’s now back inside after being arrested on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on October 30 at South Shields Magistrates’ Court. Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in 1987 film Empire State.