Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead inside a house in Waterlooville on December 28

The family of a woman who was found dead inside a house last week has paid a moving tribute to her with a poem. The body of Joanna Derkacz, 37, was discovered inside a house on Nevinson Way in Waterlooville at 11.30am on Thursday, December 28.

A 36-year-old has been arrested following her death and is being questioned on suspicion of murder, coercive or controlling behaviour, and criminal damage. He remains in custody for further enquiries until Friday (January 5) following a virtual hearing with Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 3).

Now, Joanna's sister has written a poem to her sibling, who has been described as "such a special daughter, auntie, and sister”, promising she will "fight for the justice till my last breath".

The poem, which was submitted via Hampshire police, reads:

“To my lovely sister.

“If flowers grow in heaven. On land that’s wild and free. Lord, place some in my sister’s arms. And tell her they’re from me

“Please tell her that we love her. And miss her every day. And tell her there’s still so much to say.

“Remembering her is easy. She’s in everything we do. We miss her so much every day. But we know she’s safe with You.

“If tears could build a stairway. Made from all the pain. I would walk right up to heaven. And bring her back again.

“Lord, please take care of her. And I hope she will see. That she was such a special daughter, auntie, and sister to me.

“We will love you always sweet angel. You didn’t deserve this. I’ll fight for the justice till my last breath. I promise." Hampshire police also said they made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have informed them they are conducting an independent investigation into the prior police contact. District commander, chief inspector Habib Rahman previously said: “This is a concerning incident for the local community, but we do not believe there is any risk to the public.

"Specialist officers will remain at the scene while we establish what happened. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers.”

