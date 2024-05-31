Joanna Rowland-Stuart is accused of killing her husband Andrew Rowland-Stuart (pictured) at their flat in Brighton.

A woman has been charged with the murder of her husband at their flat in Brighton.

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Joanna Rowland-Stuart is accused of killing Andrew Rowland-Stuart, also 70, at their flat in Brighton.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Lavender Street shortly after 7.30pm on Monday (May 27). Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mrs Rowland-Stuart was arrested and has since been charged with murder. She has been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 31).

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full circumstances which led to Andrew’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“In the meantime, we are urging the public not to speculate, but to come forward with any information which may be able to assist us. You can report it online via the Major Incident Public Portal.”