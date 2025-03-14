The family of a woman shot dead in a block of flats has paid tribute to her.

Joanne Penney was found seriously injured after having been shot to the chest. Attempts were made by the emergency services to save her life but she died.

So far six people have been arrested - including five for murder who are all in police custody.

The family of Joanne, 40, have released this statement: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister, and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her. Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will never be forgotten.

Joanne Penney, who was shot in Talbot Green, South Wales, on Sunday, March 9 | Picture released by South Wales Police

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We appreciate the support and condolences from the community and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

“We would be grateful if anyone with information could share this with the police investigation team. Thank you for respecting our wishes.”

Joanne was shot at about 6pm on Sunday in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, South Wales. On Wednesday a 20-year-old man from St. Mellons, Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder, adding to four murder arrests in Leicestershire on Monday night – a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man both from Oadby, Leicestershire; a 68-year-old man from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, and a 39-year-old woman from Leicester.

Flowers left outside the block of flats in which Joanne Penney was killed in Talbot Green in South Wales on Sunday evening | South Wales Police

A 42-year-old man from Talbot Green arrested on Sunday was released without charge, but has been bailed for further enquiries following an allegation of assault.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said after the St Mellons murder arrest: “Detectives working on this investigation are making significant progress with their inquiries. Whilst this additional arrest is a significant development, the investigation into Joanne’s death is continuing and we have a team of experienced detectives and specialist staff working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

A distinctive coloured beige Nissan Note (BK61 ZDC) and a black Volvo XC40 (FD24 PZF) travelled from the Leicester area sometime after 10.30am on Sunday, March 9, into South Wales before leaving shortly after the incident took place. Police want to find out more and anyone who has information can pass it on here.