For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-police watchdog chief Michael Lockwood charged with raping child
Police officer in 'serious but stable' condition after Kent stabbing
Boris Johnson accused of fresh rule breach over new Daily Mail job
Man charged with three counts of murder in Nottingham attacks
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies aged 26 at Tour de Suisse
Plaid Cymru names Rhun ap Iorwerth as new leader of Welsh party

John Fletcher: thief caught waving and smiling at security camera while using stolen credit card is jailed

CCTV footage from a supermarket shows John Fletcher grinning and waving while holding a credit card he stole from a gym locker room

Imogen Howse
By Imogen Howse
4 minutes ago

A thief who was captured smiling and waving at a security camera whilst using a stolen credit card has been jailed for two and a half years.

Kent Police launched an investigation after receiving several reports of thefts from gyms in Ashford and Eastbourne, in January and February of this year. John Fletcher, 50, had been raiding gym locker rooms while people were exercising - stealing £1,000 in cash and spending a further £2,000 on stolen credit cards.

Fletcher seemed to think he had gotten away with the crime - caught on CCTV boldly grinning and waving at the camera, with a stolen credit card clearly visible in his right hand. But police got hold of the footage.

Most Popular

Officers then studied other footage of Fletcher slipping through turnstiles in order to gain access to locker room areas, sometimes accompanied by accomplice Laura McCannan, 35, who would distract staff while he snuck inside. They also found further CCTV evidence of Fletcher in other shops where the cards had been used.

A car which police linked to the offences was then stopped near Tunbridge Wells on 24 February. Both Fletcher and McGannan were arrested.

John Fletcher, a thief who was captured smiling and waving at a security camera whilst using a stolen credit card, has been jailed for two and a half years. Credit: Kent Police / SWNSJohn Fletcher, a thief who was captured smiling and waving at a security camera whilst using a stolen credit card, has been jailed for two and a half years. Credit: Kent Police / SWNS
John Fletcher, a thief who was captured smiling and waving at a security camera whilst using a stolen credit card, has been jailed for two and a half years. Credit: Kent Police / SWNS

Fletcher, from Bexhill-on-Sea, was charged with six counts of burglary and ten counts of fraud. He pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court.

McGannan, from Winchelsea, admitted to five counts of burglary. She was given a six-month suspended sentence for the role she had played in assisting Fletcher.

Commenting on the sentencing, PC Michael Eeles, of the Kent Crime Squad, said: “CCTV showed Fletcher waving at a camera while he spent other people’s money at a supermarket.

“I am pleased the quick work of detectives led to be him being arrested a few days later and he is now in prison, unable to further trouble the public.”

Related topics:PoliceCCTVKent