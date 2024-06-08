Joshua Hill, of Wheata Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, was jailed for 13 years for causing death by dangerous driving on the A632 in Derbyshire

A motorist who fled and got a bus home after a horrific head-on car crash which killed a mum and her son has been jailed for 13 years.

Joshua Hill was driving a BMW X3 on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr near Kelstedge, in Derbyshire, on 9 December 9, 2023 when he attempted to overtake a car in the driving rain.

The 27-year-old, who had only bought the car days before, collided head-on with a Hyundai i20 travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela Boyack, the front seat passenger of the Hyundai, was killed instantly. Her son Stephen Boyack, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Joshua Hill was jailed at Derby Crown Court. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Hill ran from the scene of the collision, stopping a passing motorist and asking for a lift into Chesterfield, before getting the bus to Sheffield. He then hid at various properties in the city for two days before being arrested on December 11.

Angela’s husband and elder son were travelling in a vehicle behind Stephen’s and witnessed the devastating collision.

In a victim impact statement William Boyack, Angela’s husband and Stephen’s father, said: “I am still constantly having the most horrific and soul sickening flashbacks to the collision which continue to be crippling for me. Losing my wife Angela and my son Stephen has ruined my life in every sense of the word and meaning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If losing Angela was not enough, I lost my youngest beautiful gentle giant of a son. This has utterly and totally destroyed me. He was only 22 years old and had his whole life to live. There are not words in the English language to describe the disgust and contempt that I have for Hill. The fact he stood there watching the carnage that he had perpetrated and didn’t help.

The A632 at Span Carr near Kelstedge, Derbyshire. Photo: Google

“Hill’s actions on that day have robbed me of my wife and my son and has destroyed my life. I will never forgive him or forget his actions and the damage he has done.

“To put myself, my son, my family and friends through so much heartache and uncertainty whilst knowing his guilt and culpability in the deaths of two people, the fact that he knew he was guilty and refused to acknowledge his actions which caused the death of two innocent souls then waiting for almost five months to admit to what the evidence clearly shows. The heartache, stress, pain and desolation are unbearable.

“Why, why did you do this? That is what I want to know.”

Hill, of Wheata Road, near Parson Cross, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had denied the charges but entered a guilty plea on the first day of his trial at Derby Crown Court on 10 May. He appeared at the same court on June 7 when he was jailed for 13 years – with the judge ordering that he must serve two thirds of that sentence.