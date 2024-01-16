The hideaway where Jozef Balog attempted to bring a Vietnamese woman into the UK by cramming her behind the dashboard of his car. Picture: Home Office/PA Wire

A man, who crammed a Vietnamese woman behind the dashboard of his car in an attempt to smuggle her into the UK, has been jailed. Jozef Balog, 33, was given a two-and-a-half year prison sentence at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday (January 16) after admitting a charge of assisting unlawful immigration.

According to the Home Office, the Slovakian national was stopped by the UK Border Force in Coquelles, northern France in June 2022, when he claimed to be returning to his Manchester home after visiting relatives. However, a search of his Vauxhall Vectra by officers, which involved the glovebox being removed, revealed the Vietnamese woman hidden behind the dashboard. The car had been altered to create the tiny hideaway.

Home Office deputy director of criminal and financial investigations, Steve Blackwell, said: “This is a truly shocking case that shows the callous disregard these criminals have for the lives and safety of the vulnerable people they exploit. We have once again shown that those who seek to exploit our border will be caught and brought to justice.”