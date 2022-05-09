Callum Wheeler has gone on trial accused of murdering 53-year-old Julia James

The trial of Callum Wheeler at Canterbury Crown Court accused of murdering the police community support officer as she walked her dog has begun..

A man has accepted killing a police community support officer while she was out walking her dog, but denies murder.

Julia James, 53, was found dead after she had gone out with her Jack Russell dog, Toby, near Ackholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April last year.

A jury at Canterbury Crown Court was told on Monday that Callum Wheeler, 22, from Aylesham in Kent, accepts that he killed her but denies murder.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan told the court: “Although he denied responsibility for the killing for some time, he does now accept that he was the person that killed Julia James; however, he does not accept that he is guilty of the offence of murder.”

Several members of Mrs James’s family attended court to hear the prosecution open the case on Monday.

What happened to Julia James?

Ms Morgan told jurors: “The evidence suggests that her attacker was waiting in the woods for someone to attack, and then ambushed her.

“Julia tried to escape her attacker but she was subjected to a brutal and fatal attack.”

The court heard that Mrs James had seen Wheeler around Ackholt Wood, near her home in the hamlet of Snowdown in Kent, in the months before she died, and described him to her husband Paul as “a really weird dude”.

The Apple watch belonging to Julia James showed that her heart rate had gone from 97 up to 145 within seconds at the point it is said she spotted Callum Wheeler in Ackholt Wood, Kent on 27 April last year.

On the day that she died, Mrs James saw Wheeler in the same place she had before.

Ms Morgan said: “The defendant was in that same place that Paul James and Julia James had seen him before, and it was at that point that Julia James’s heart rate surged.

“She took a sudden detour off the path that goes through the wooded area.

“She began to move along the edge of the field.”

The prosecutor went on: “She has run out of the wood, doubtless to try to escape her attacker, and has got as far as she could along the path.”

Mrs James then fell, either from a first blow to the head or by tripping, the court heard, and was subjected to a “violent and sustained blunt force trauma assault to the head”.

Ms Morgan said: “Given the serious nature of the violent injuries to her head which caused her skull to cave in, the majority of these injuries must have been inflicted when she was face down on the ground with her hood up.”

The court heard that she died “extremely rapidly” from the injuries.

The prosecution allege that Mrs James was killed with a metal railway jack which, they say, was later found in the defendant’s bedroom.

Ms Morgan told the court: “He waited for Julia James or another vulnerable female to be in those woods. Waited to ambush her. He chased her down.

“She ran, desperate to get away from her attacker. Unable to outrun him, caught by surprise wearing wellington boots, he struck her.

What was said about DNA evidence?

Ms Morgan went through forensic evidence found on the jack and Julia James’ clothing, including Wheeler’s DNA that was found on her boots, jacket and white vest that she was wearing underneath a jumper.

The prosecutor said that when officers went to arrest him at his home in Aylesham, he barricaded himself in his bedroom and made “clear denials”, but that he later made comments like “sometimes I do things I cannot control”.

She also told jurors that in the days before his arrest Wheeler walked around the local area with a bag believed to contain the alleged murder weapon, avoided police, and kept a check on a cordon around the scene of Ms James’ killing.