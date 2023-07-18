"Our family are staying and will remain strong in these horrific times. My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him."

The heartbroken family of a woman killed by a car while she was out walking her dog have paid an emotional tribute to her.

Julie Gibson, 56, died instantly after being struck by a black Ford Puma in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. Two people have been arrested in connection with her death, police said, but no one has been charged.

In a heart-rending statement, her family said she was the reason her widow believes in love. Paying tribute to Julie, her relatives said: "Our family are staying and will remain strong in these horrific times. My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him.

"We won't let this beat us and are prepared to fight for our mum till the very end. We are forever grateful for the continued love, support and compassion shown by each and every individual in this time of need. We love and miss you dearly, always and forever."

Julie Gibson, 56, died instantly after being struck by a black Ford Puma in Sheffield, South Yorks. Credit: SWNS

Others paid tribute to Julie. Posting online, Lisa Overton-Locking said: “So heart breaking, such a lovely lady taken too soon.” Julie Mcalpine described Julie as a “beautiful soul” and Anita Reay described the death as “absolutely heart breaking,” writing that “heaven has gained a beautiful angel”.

Sarah Baxter wrote: “Julie you were such a lovely lady with a beautiful heart” and Sharron Dungworth said: “So tragic, Julie was a work colleague for years. Such a lovely, caring woman.” South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Mansfield Road in the Aston area of Sheffield to reports of a crash at around 6.40am on 11 July.

The force said Julie, a pedestrian, was hit by the car near an alleyway, around 200 metres from a junction. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of medics.