A body has been found during the search for 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, according to Lancashire Police

Investigators probing the disappearance of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon discovered a body on Friday (29 April) night after receiving new information about her whereabouts, according to Lancashire Police.

The force said although the woman’s identity has not been formally confirmed, they believe it to be Kenyon.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire Police’s major investigation unit, said: “Following extensive police inquiries and after a number of days of searching, I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

“Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, a trial date was been set for the man accused of the murder of the mother-of-two.

Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Kenyon, who vanished seven days ago after being seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces scoured a rural beauty spot in Lancashire for her.

The hunt involved search dogs and a plane, and was focused on the dense Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley, said to be the largest wooded area in the county – measuring more than 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres, or more than 4.6 square miles) – and popular with walkers and cyclists.

Officers from the Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and North Wales police forces combed the area, assisted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team.

When was Katie last seen?

Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

Police issued a photograph of the silver Transit van – found in Burnley – as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Lancashire Police said on Thursday that the search was continuing but due to information provided by a member of the public regarding the sighting of a silver Transit van, they are now prioritising a particular area in the forest for additional search and forensic scrutiny. This could take a number of days.

Her white Ford Fiesta was dropped off at a house in Todmorden Road in Burnley with her belongings, her family said.

Her sister, Sarah Kenyon, writing on Facebook said: “It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.

“This is breaking us all and we are all so greatly appreciated for everyone’s help.”

What happened during the court hearing?

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the court the body of the alleged murder victim has yet to be recovered.

Judge Simon Medland QC told the defendant: “The trial then is 14th of November of this year. You are remanded in custody.”

What have police said?

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire Police’s major investigation unit, said: “I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search, and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

“While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for, I know the family appreciate those efforts.

“Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie’s family and all of her loved ones.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1.