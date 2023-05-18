The death of the man whose body was found alongside Kayden's was not being treated as suspicious, and police say there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved

Police are treating the death of a four-year-old boy, whose body was found in a Scotland flat with the body of a 38-year-old man, as a murder.

Officers found the bodies when they attended a property on Argyle Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 8pm on Monday (15 May), after receiving a concerning report. Police said that following a post-mortem examination, the child's death was now being treated as murder.

The victim was identified as four-year-old Kayden Frank. The death of the man was not being treated as suspicious, and detectives said there was no reason to believe anyone else was involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Kayden’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

The death of Kayden Frank,4, whose body was found next to an adult man's in a flat is being treated as a murder (Photo: Police Scotland)

“We are providing his family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time and officers are continuing inquiries to try and get some answers for them," he continued.

Kayden was a pupil at the Douglas Street Early Learning and Childcare Centre, the BBC reports. Head teacher Pamela McLachlan said staff were all "devastated" to learn of the boy's death.

"He was a lovely boy endowed with an amazing sense of humour, always smiling, singing and dancing," she said. "He was the best at giving cuddles, with a big loving heart. He also loved jumping in puddles at our Forest Kindergarden and baking scones."