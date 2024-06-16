Dolars Aleksanders is wanted by West Midlands Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after 12-year-old boy Keaton Slater was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Coventry on Friday, June 14 Picture: West Midlands Police | West Midlands Police

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their 12-year-old son died in a hit-and-run crash, saying: ‘He was so beautiful inside and out’

A manhunt has been launched to find the suspected driver of the black BMW which hit Keaton Slater on Friday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of paramedics Keaton was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the accident, which happened at 4.30pm.

His family have released a tribute to the youngster, saying: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile. He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible xx."

Keaton Slater, 12, was killed by a hit-and-run BMW driver in Coventry on Friday, June 14, 2024 Picture released by West Midlands Police | West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police investigators are still looking into the collision in Radford Road, Coventry. They say they have seized a black BMW found on Friday evening abandoned in New Arley and that forensics teams are examining it. They have asked the driver, or anyone else in the car, to come forward.

One person handed themselves in to officers at a police station on Saturday evening and was voluntarily questioned. They have now been released under investigation. Officers are reviewing CCTV from around the area and have spoken to several witnesses.

Police want to speak to 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and have released his picture.

Sgt Rich Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them. We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing. But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."

Anyone who sees Aleksanders or knows where he is has been asked to call 999. Anyone who has dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or CCTV, and has yet spoken to police, can call them on 101 quoting log number 3407-140624, or email [email protected]