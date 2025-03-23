A driver who had had 11 pints before getting behind the wheel and killing a mum of three has been jailed.

Matthew Harris, 36, has been given 16 years in jail, but it was reduced to ten years and eight months after he pleaded guilty. Harris also received a 12-year disqualification from driving upon his release.

He was driving a Nissan Juke at high speed down a high street when he hit Keita Mullen, 30, and another pedestrian. Keita was flung across the road and suffered serious injuries, and died at the scene. Her friend was also injured, and sustained lasting mental trauma.

Harris drove off, and but his car’s wing mirror had come off in the road. Police found it and were able to work out the make and model of the car, and then discovered it at Harris’s home. It had been clearly been in a collision and Keita’s DNA was on the windscreen.

Police looked through CCTV to track the movements of Harris, of Conisbrough, South Yorkshire before the crash and found he had drunk 11 pints of what is believed to be lager at a bar before getting into the car and driving along the A1 and towards Doncaster. The collision happened on Sunday, July 24, 2022 just after midnight in Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

Four days after the collision Harris was arrested and interviewed, where he answered ‘no comment’ to every question. Harris then pleaded guilty to two charges, causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving while uninsured.

He was sentenced on Friday at Sheffield Crown Court.

South Yorkshire Police’s serious collisions sergeant John Taylor said: “No length of sentence handed to Harris can bring Keita back. We know at the time of the collision Harris was driving without a licence and insurance and driving at speed having consumed 11 pints of alcohol.

“Harris’ actions led him to killing Keita were selfish, and following the collision can only be described as that of a coward. I am pleased he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars, and I hope a strong message is sent to our communities; we all have a responsibility for each other. You will be held responsible for your actions while behind the wheel of a vehicle. We have a zero tolerance for those who pose a risk, and will put you before the courts.

Meryl Chambers, 51, is charged with “aid abet counsel procure the causing the death by driving a vehicle - driver unlicensed and uninsured” in connection to this case and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 2 next year.