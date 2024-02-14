Kennington Road: Nine injured including officers after London bus and Met Police van crash in Oval
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nine people were injured when a London bus and a police van were involved in a crash on Wednesday morning (February 14). Police say nine people were taken to hospital, including six officers, but that their injuries are "not life threatening or life changing".
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Kennington Park Road, SE11 at about 11.32am on Wednesday, February 14 following reports of a collision involving a police van and a bus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues in London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade. Nine people were taken to hospital, including six police officers. Their injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.
“Road closures remain in place while officers deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.