Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey was charged after a review of evidence gathered by the Met Police

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 62-year-old actor has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

It follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation into the actor.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Will Kevin Spacey face extradition to the UK?

Spacey’s representatives have been approached for comment.

The CPS said it could not confirm or deny whether or not Spacey will need to be extradited to the UK.

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards.

He was previously artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.