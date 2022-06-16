Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has appeared in court in London to face sexual assault charges he arrived for his court hearing in London

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey “strenuously denies” allegations that he sexually assaulted three men, a court has heard.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star was not asked to enter pleas to four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The 62-year-old actor is known for his roles in oscar-winning films, and has also appeared in popular TV series.

But who is Kevin Spacey, and what charges is he facing?

Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London to face sexual assault charges.

What are the charges against Kevin Spacey?

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man in March 2005 in London; sexual assault on a man, in August 2008 in London and a separate count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent on the same man.

He has also been charged with a fourth count of sexual assault on another man in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

What happened during the court hearing?

Deputy District Judge Tan Ikram granted him unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on 14 July.

Patrick Gibbs QC, defending, said: “Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.”

Spacey was mobbed by photographers as he arrived at court wearing a blue suit with teal suede brogues and a dark patterned tie.

He was ushered into the building surrounded by members of his legal team and two police officers after getting out of a silver Mercedes.

Spacey made no comment but smiled as he was rushed past a queue of other court attendees and through the entrance before passing security.

What has Kevin Spacey said?

In a statement previously released to Good Morning America, Spacey was quoted as saying: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

What films has he appeared in?

Spacey is an American actor and producer, and started his career as a stage actor in the 1980s. His career gathered pace in the 90s with a spate on film roles.

He is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, and more recently the Netflix political drama House Of Cards where he played the role of Frank Underwood from 2013 to 2017.

Among the films he has appeared in are The Usual Suspects, and Se7en.