Former House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey is facing the charges after a review of evidence gathered by the Met Police

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is facing charges of sexual assault.

The 62-year-old actor is known for his roles in oscar-winning films, and has also appeared in popular TV series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who is Kevin Spacey, and what charges is he facing?

What are the charges against Kevin Spacey?

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The CPS it has also authorised a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

It follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation into the actor.

Kevin Spacey.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

What films has he appeared in?

Spacey is an American actor and producer, and started his career as a stage actor in the 1980s. His career gathered pace in the 90s with a spate on film roles.

He is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, and more recently the Netflix political drama House Of Cards where he played the role of Frank Underwood from 2013 to 2017.

Among the films he has appeared in are The Usual Suspects, and Se7en.

He is also due to star in the film The Man Who Drew God, and more recently had been cast in the film Peter Five Eight.

Spacey was previously artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

His representatives have been approached for comment.

Will Kevin Spacey face extradition to the UK?

It is understood that while the CPS has authorised the charges, Spacey has not been formally charged because he is not in the country.

The CPS said it could not confirm or deny whether or not Spacey will need to be extradited to the UK.

In general in cases such as this, the person concerned can choose to return to face charges. If this does not happen, prosecutors could seek to start extradition proceedings.