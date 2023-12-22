Keziah Macharia: mum, 41, charged with murder of four-year-old son Kobi Dooley-Macharia after Hackney stabbing
Four-year-old Kobi Dooley-Macharia was killed after suffering knife injuries on Wednesday December 20
A mu has been charged with the murder of her four-year-old son after a knife attack at a property in east London.
Keziah Macharia, 41, was charged after her son Kobi Dooley-Macharia was stabbed and killed during an incident at a property on Montague Street, Hackney on Wednesday evening (December 20). Police were called to the home after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a child.
Kobi was found inside the property with knife injuries and transported to hospital for treatment, However, despite the efforts of emergency services, the young boy died shortly after from his injuries. A post mortem is due to take place on Thursday December 28.
Macharia was arrested at the scene. She is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later today (December 22).
