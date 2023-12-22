Keziah Macharia has been charged with the murder of her four-year-old son Koni Dooley-Macharia after he was stabbed and killed at a property in east London. (Credit: Getty Images

Keziah Macharia, 41, was charged after her son Kobi Dooley-Macharia was stabbed and killed during an incident at a property on Montague Street, Hackney on Wednesday evening (December 20). Police were called to the home after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a child.

Kobi was found inside the property with knife injuries and transported to hospital for treatment, However, despite the efforts of emergency services, the young boy died shortly after from his injuries. A post mortem is due to take place on Thursday December 28.