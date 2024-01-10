Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Search continues to find a woman who has been missing since November. Khasha Smith, 35, disappeared from the Calder area of Edinburgh and she had not been in contact with her family since November 4, 2023. Her family reported her missing on January 5.

According to Police Scotland, extensive enquiries are under way to trace her but there have been no confirmed sightings since her disappearance as her family is becoming "understandably concerned."

Officers are now checking a potential sighting in Slateford between 21 and 24 of November, 2023 in addition to reviewing any relevant CCTV footage in the hope that it will provide additional information on where Khasha has gone.

Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Khasha or who may have any information which could assist in us locating her to get in touch. Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’.