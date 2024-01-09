Site of house blighted by memory of tragic Killamarsh killings is now a peaceful green space dedicated to victims

Six months ago, it was the site of a house tainted by the memory of tragic killings near Sheffield.

But now, the site on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, where a mum, her two children, and one of their young friends died, has gone, replaced with a peaceful green open space.

At the centre of that grassed area is a tree, carrying a moving message of remembrance for the much loved victims of one of Britain's most upsetting murders, in which 35-year-old Terri Harris along with her children, 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, died in September 2021.

Flowers left in tribute the those who died. Picture: National World

A plaque attached to the tree bears the message: "Where angels sang and played. Fly high, little ones."

Behind the plaque, flowers have been left in tribute to those who died. The house was demolished in July last year, leaving only rubble left. But workmen have now transformed the scene, after North East Derbyshire Council consulted with the victims families about what they would like to see done with the site.

The site as it looks now. Picture: National World

Those living nearby today told the Star they felt the right thing had been done with the site. One pensioner living close to the site told The Star: "While what happened will never go away, but it is not there to have to look at any more."

Damien Bendall's murder victims including Terri Harris, and three children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, and Connie Gent

She said residents thought the right thing had been done with the site. Another said: "It's the best thing they've ever done with the site."

The scene in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh in September 2021. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A woman walking her dog past the site said: "I'm glad it's gone, and it's nice that they have left the tree there, for people to leave their flowers."

Another woman, visiting an elderly friend on the street, told The Star: "You wouldn't even know it was there now. It was awful for people living here for months and months.

"I hope they put in some sort of memorial, or maybe a bench where people can sit and have a quiet moment."

