Road rage driver Jake McIntyre and Andrew Peart

Road rage driver Jake McIntyre who carried out deadly "street justice" on a pedestrian who stepped out in front his car has been sentenced.

The sentencing follows the conviction of 29-year-old Jake McIntyre, who, on August 23, 2023, physically assaulted 39-year-old Andrew Peart, leaving him with catastrophic brain injuries.

Police were contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, who were caring for Peart, but despite the best efforts of medical staff his condition deteriorated and he sadly died a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation revealed that earlier in the same evening, Andrew had a verbal altercation with McIntyre, who drove a silver Mitsubishi Shogun at the time, on The Square in Guide Post.

McIntyre had been driving on The Square and had to slow down as Andrew crossed the road. He drove away after the argument before returning and catching up to Andrew near Guide Post Working Men’s Club, where he got out the vehicle and struck Andrew with a metal tyre lever he had in his car. He then punched Andrew leaving him on the floor as he left the scene.

An arrest was made two days later, after McIntyre fled to the Cumbria area. He was initially charged with assault, then later with murder after the discovery of a voice recording he had made on his mobile phone revealed he admitted his involvement in the incident.

McIntyre also bragged he had dished out "street justice" on the stranger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2024, following a two-and a half week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, McIntyre of Stakeford Crescent, Ashington, was found guilty of manslaughter.

This week, at the same court, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Following McIntyre’s sentencing, Andrew’s family have paid tribute to their ‘loving family man’ who was a devoted father, brother, son, and friend who worked doing a job he loved as a senior design technician.

The senior investigating officer in the case for Northumbria Police, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family as they come to terms with the senseless and tragic way in which he lost his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This one incident has left one man’s life tragically cut short and another man jailed for a significant amount of time. This has left the families of both men having to pick up the pieces and for no reason other than this display of unnecessary and avoidable aggression.

“As a Force, we are committed to tackling violent crime in all its forms and we will continue to play our part, alongside our partners, to protect communities and take swift action against those found to be involved.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “The sentencing today is a sobering reminder of the consequences of unnecessary violence.

“McIntyre drove away from the scene, and had time to calm down, but made the decision to return – a decision which had life altering consequences for the two men involved.