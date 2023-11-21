Police have launched a manhunt after two men were injured following a machete attack in Wolverhampton.

A manhunt has been launched to find up to six offenders after two men in their 20s were injured following a machete attack. Officers were called at 10.18pm on Monday (November 20) to reports of a stabbing on Kingscelere Walk, Penn in Wolverhampton.

Both men went to the hospital for treatment, where one was treated for a slash wound to his hand and the other was hit on the head with a bat and received a graze to his ankle. Both were discharged following treatment.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Our inquiries are progressing to identify up to six offenders. We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the public."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.18pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing on Kingscelere Walk, Penn in Wolverhampton. One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene. Upon arrival, no patients were found at the scene and we were stood down as our assistance was no longer required.”